Navi Mumbai: Action against over 3,800 autorickshaw drivers for violating traffic rules

Navi Mumbai Traffic police have taken punitive action against 3883 rickshaw drivers in the city for violating traffic rules in the last week. They were found jumping traffic signals, carrying more than the allowed number of passengers, and refusing passengers among others.

After observing that a few rickshaw drivers are not following traffic rules and are negligent while driving, on December 14, 2021, the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police held a meeting with the unions of rickshaw drivers, owners, and drivers and appealed to them to follow the traffic guidelines. Later, the traffic police conducted a five days drive against violators and penalized 2817 auto-rickshaws in the city.

According to traffic police, some of the rickshaw drivers are still not following the guidelines. Then, the traffic department started another drive on May 4 and so far, they have caught 3882 drivers for violating the traffic rules.

Meanwhile, the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police have appealed to them to abide by the traffic rules and cooperate with the department in smooth flow of traffic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:30 PM IST