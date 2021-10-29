Navi Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party declares list of 50 candidates for NMMC elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared the list of 50 probable candidates for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election, likely to be held early next year. The head of AAP's media cell Navi Mumbai Pramod Mahajan said the party will declare a final list of candidates in the first week of January 2020.

The AAP will contest the civic election of Navi Mumbai for the first time with an agenda of tackling corruption in civic works. Healthcare and education are other issues that the party will raise during the election.

Mahajan said that the number of seats in the NMMC has been increased and accordingly, they will field candidates once the election commission announces the reservation of wards. Mahajan said, “We have declared a list of 50 candidates and if there is any change in the reservation, a change will be made accordingly.”

The list of candidates includes Sulochana Shivanandan, Adv Suvarna Joshi working on Cidco redevelopment issue, nationwide Covid Rescue Mission 2021 award winner Chinmay Gode, RTI activist Chhaya Khemani, Preeti Shindekar (who exposed power theft of road contractors), Sumit Kotian (who initiated free tailoring classes for women), Sudhir Pandey (who initiated free tuitions for students), yoga guru Dr. Milind Tambe, Neena Johari, and Purvi Modi, a tutor.

Mahajan said all the candidates are common people. “They do not have any political background,” adding that the AAP will fight the election alone. Like Delhi, the party will improve civic schools, he said.

“Critical patients are referred to Mumbai and there is no medical college. A city that ranks among the top 10 smart cities does not have good healthcare infrastructure,” said Majahan, adding added that there are other redevelopment issues that need to be addressed, too.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:19 PM IST