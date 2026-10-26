Navi Mumbai: Aadi Mahotsav 2026 Brings Tribal Artisans From Across India To CBD Belapur Until October 30

Tribal artisans are displaying traditional crafts, handloom textiles, jewellery and forest-based products at Aadi Mahotsav 2026 at CIDCO Urban Haat in CBD Belapur | Instagram

Navi Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Tribal artisans from across the country are showcasing their traditional crafts, textiles, jewellery and forest-based products at Aadi Mahotsav 2026, being held at the CIDCO Urban Haat in CBD Belapur from October 23 to 30.

Organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the festival aims to provide a platform for tribal artisans, producer groups and women’s self-help groups to market their products directly to consumers while promoting India’s rich tribal heritage.

Traditional Crafts And Products On Display

The exhibition features a range of traditional products, including tribal paintings, bamboo and cane crafts, metalwork, handloom textiles, jewellery and items made from forest produce. The festival offers visitors an opportunity to explore the diverse artistic traditions of tribal communities from different parts of the country.

The initiative also seeks to improve market access for tribal entrepreneurs by connecting them directly with customers and creating opportunities to expand the reach of their products.

Officials Attend Inauguration

The festival was inaugurated by Shridhar Dubey Patil, chief executive officer of the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission. Prof. Dr Ajit Kumar Khare, director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Mumbai, was also present at the inauguration.

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Dr Tarul D. Bhavsar, deputy general manager and regional manager of TRIFED’s Maharashtra regional office, presided over the event.

The festival will remain open to visitors until October 30 at CIDCO Urban Haat, CBD Belapur.

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