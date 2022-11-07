Navi Mumbai: 70 volunteers participate in Mangroves clean-up drive at Kamothe

Around 70 volunteers participated in the cleanliness drive. | Amit Srivastava

Kamothe: Mangrove Conservations Committee, Kamothe and Mangrove Soldier conducted a mangrove clean-up drive on Sunday in the creek at sector 36 in Kamothe. It was observed during the drive that a large amount of debris and household waste was dumped in the mangrove forest.

It was also observed that the water of the creek is being blocked by dams for fishing at some places. Due to the disturbance in the flow of tidal waves, a large number of mangroves were destroyed.

As soon as a complaint was made to the forest department, the dam was demolished by the forest department. Since there was no reduction in waste, Bhumi Tower Society requested Dharmesh Barai and his Mangrove Soldier for a cleanliness drive. Accordingly, on Sunday, November 6 from 7 am to 10 am, the drive was carried out.

Around 70 volunteers participated in the cleanliness drive. Along with this, students of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Terna Engineering and Saraswati Engineering College and others joined the drive.