Navi Mumbai: 52 locations of city to get poetic theme beautification

Around 52 locations of the city will get a display with famous lines of poems of well-known writers across the city as part of the beautification of the city. This year, the civic body is focusing on giving the city a poetic colour. The engineering department has chosen important locations where important lines of poems will written in calligraphy.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had secured the first rank in the Cleanest Big City in the 10 to 40 lakh population category. Now, the civic body is taking a number of steps to secure rank one in the overall ranking. The colouring the city with famous lines of poems across the city is one of them.

According to the engineering department of NMMC, around 52 important locations across the city has been chosen to write one or two stanzas of poems. During March and April, the central team is likely to visit the city to see the beautification works carried out by the local body. The survey includes citizens’ participation and waste management.

Last month, during a meeting the civic chief Abhijit Bangar had directed the engineering department to find important places. The purpose of displaying poems is to create a reading habit and also give a new look to the city. Now, the engineering department is ready. Painting works across the city is already underway.

“This year, we have come up with an innovative idea to display important lines of famous poems of well-known poets at important joints and places in the city. Accordingly, the engineering department has selected important places in the city. With the idea, efforts will be made to enhance the reading culture as well as beautify the city,” said a senior civic official.

Apart from the city, the civic body is also concentrating on the beautification works along the Sion-Panvel highway and both sides of the railway track. “Starting from Vashi, both sies of wall on both sides of the tracks are being painted,” said the official.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:19 PM IST