Navi Mumbai: ₹ 4 lakh stolen from APMC transport office | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The APMC police have booked unidentified persons for allegedly stealing ₹ 4 lakh cash from a transport agency office in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

The thief also stole the key of the locker, RC book of the trailer kept in the locker and etc.

The police said that the thief entered the transport agency office through the office bathroom window and decamped with the money.

The complainant, Kapil Bhatia (38), has a transport business and his Ganpati Transport Corporation is located in the Mayuresh Trade Centre building at the APMC market.

Bhatia said that he closed his office at 7.30 pm on November 1 and when his employees opened the office, they were shocked to see many things missing including ₹ 4 lakh cash.

Bhatia was informed about the burglary who filed a complaint with the police.