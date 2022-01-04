Navi Mumbai: 3 booked by police for using forged ID cards to enter BARC

Three persons have been booked by the Trombay police for allegedly using forged ID cards of a plumbing firm to enter the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

According to the police, the complainant in the case is an assistant security officer posted at the BARC. As per the FIR, a private company had received a work order for plumbing work at the BARC from December 28, 2021, till February 28, 2022.

"Eight workers of the said company had been coming for work at the BARC from December 28. While checking the ID passes issued by the plumbing company to its workers on December 31, the security officials found out that three workers did not have stamps of the company, on the photographs affixed in their IDs," said a police officer.

The BARC officials then approached the police and got a complaint lodged in this regard. The preliminary police probe has revealed that some of the workers of the company were absent and hence the supervisor had forged ID cards of the absent workers and gave it to makeshift workers.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also applied Section 120 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which deals with action for “without satisfactory excuse willfully enters or remains present in any building, monument or structure belonging to government or appropriated to public purposes."

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:19 PM IST