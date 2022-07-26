e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: 27-year-old accused in housebreaking cases held

The accused was identified as Mahesh Santosh Kode, a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Rabale police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man and solved a housebreaking case that took place on July 13. The police also recovered stolen silver idols items worth Rs 10,000.

For the past few days, there has been a rise in housebreaking cases under the Rabale police station jurisdiction.

Under the guidance of D D Dhakne, a senior police inspector from Rabale police station, a team was formed that checked CCTV footage and based on the information received from sources, the accused was arrested from Ghansoli village.

The police recovered a total of five small silver idols of different gods from his possession. Police are further investigating if the accused was involved in other similar cases.

