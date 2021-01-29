Navi Mumbai: 19-year-old killed in love triangle; cops solve murder case within 24 hours

Rabale MIDC police arrested a 25-year-old man from Chembur for allegedly killing his 19-year-old friend and dumping the body in a nullah along the Mhape-Shilphata road in the Rabale area. Police claimed to have solved the murder case within 24 hours after the body was found.

Around 4 PM on January 26, an unknown body was found in a nullah along the Mhape-Shilphata road in the Rabale area. He was allegedly killed after being stabbed by a knife multiple times. A case of murder under section 302 was registered at the Rabale MIDC police station.

Nitin Gite, senior police inspector from Rabale MIDC police informed that the photo of the victim was circulated with the WhatsApp group of Navi Mumbai police control and with the media also. “As we did not have any clue, we circulated the photo to check if any missing complaints registered,” said Gite.

Taloja police identified the body as the relative of the victim had approached police after they failed to trace him. The victim was then identified as Amirul Hasan, 19, who worked at a bakery in Dombivali and native of Uttar Pradesh.

The relative of Hasan informed that he had visited his friend Juber Hasan’s house in Mahul in Chembur. Police took custody of his friend and the following interrogation, he admitted to have committed the crime. His friend alleged that Amirul kept him dark and started an affair with his girlfriend and when he came to know about it, in a fit of rage he killed and dumped the body.

“We found the body on January 26 evening and the accused was arrested on January 27 evening,” said Gite.