Navi Mumbai: 102 people to be fitted with artificial organs at the Jaipur foot camp on Friday

Panvel: A free camp will be held in Panvel to provide free artificial limbs like Jaipur Foot on December 23. The free camp will be organised by Ramsheth Thakur Social Society Panvel and Sadhu Vaswani Mission Pune.

Around 102 disabled persons whose measurements were taken in October will be fitted with artificial arms and legs.

The camp will be held at 9 am at the hall of Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board near Market Yard in Panvel.

In October, a camp was organized to take the measurements for prosthetic arms and legs also called Jaipur Foot.

In that camp, disabled persons without arms and legs were examined and measurements were taken accordingly for artificial arms and legs. Now, a total of 102 persons will be fitted with these artificial organs.

