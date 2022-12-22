e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 102 people to be fitted with artificial organs at the Jaipur foot camp on Friday

Navi Mumbai: 102 people to be fitted with artificial organs at the Jaipur foot camp on Friday

The free camp will be organised by Ramsheth Thakur Social Society Panvel and Sadhu Vaswani Mission Pune.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | Freepik
Follow us on

Panvel: A free camp will be held in Panvel to provide free artificial limbs like Jaipur Foot on December 23. The free camp will be organised by Ramsheth Thakur Social Society Panvel and Sadhu Vaswani Mission Pune.

Around 102 disabled persons whose measurements were taken in October will be fitted with artificial arms and legs.

The camp will be held at 9 am at the hall of Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board near Market Yard in Panvel.

In October, a camp was organized to take the measurements for prosthetic arms and legs also called Jaipur Foot.

In that camp, disabled persons without arms and legs were examined and measurements were taken accordingly for artificial arms and legs. Now, a total of 102 persons will be fitted with these artificial organs.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Water pollution threat looms as 1 held for releasing chemicals in Kasadi river
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Japan to help develop hi-speed train care facility

Mumbai: Japan to help develop hi-speed train care facility

Mumbai: Covid situation under control, Citizens should not panic, says CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Covid situation under control, Citizens should not panic, says CM Eknath Shinde

Palghar minor rape accused get police custody till Dec 28

Palghar minor rape accused get police custody till Dec 28

Mira-Bhayandar: Excise department registers 277 cases in 21 days, nabs 181

Mira-Bhayandar: Excise department registers 277 cases in 21 days, nabs 181

Mumbai updates: Maha Health minister says 'no need to panic' as 95% vaccination done in state

Mumbai updates: Maha Health minister says 'no need to panic' as 95% vaccination done in state