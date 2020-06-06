'Nature's alarm clock this morning': Twitter after Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers

Residents of Mumbai and the adjoining areas woke up to a rainy Saturday as pre-monsoon showers lashed these parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba weather station reported 18.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather bureau recorded 64.9 mm rainfall during the same period.

After rain lash city, Mumbaikars started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: