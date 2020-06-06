'Nature's alarm clock this morning': Twitter after Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers

Residents of Mumbai and the adjoining areas woke up to a rainy Saturday as pre-monsoon showers lashed these parts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba weather station reported 18.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather bureau recorded 64.9 mm rainfall during the same period.
After rain lash city, Mumbaikars started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
The IMD predicted that the skies are likely to remain generally cloudy and there is a possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers in Mumbai.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Kerala for the next couple of days.
"Strong winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea; wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph very likely over North Andaman Sea and south and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. The MeT department has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)