Nature lovers to carry clean up drive at Thane creek

Thane: Citizen activists and volunteers of a NGO from Thane plan to hold an awareness drive named as 'Clean the Creek,' highlighting the protection of mangroves and effects of the ongoing project carried out on the banks of the creek in Thane. The drive will be carried on the coming Sunday at Thane creek area.

The cleanup drive has been organised by the volunteers of Muse foundation an NGO from Thane, that works for various social activities. The drive mainly aims to visit the creek area by carrying clean up drive and to create awareness among the nature lovers about green cover and the mangroves which is on the verge of destruction.

"This is the second such year, that we are organising this drive at the banks of Asia's largest creek in Thane. The drive is being arranged with an aim to spread awareness of the green cover surrounding the Thane creek area, including mangroves. With the increase in the percentage of urbanization, citizens from Thane are losing connect with the Thane creek," said Nishant Bangera, founder of Muse foundation, Thane.

"This neglect is leading to a lot of pollution at the creek. Besides, there are several developmental projects also coming up at the banks of creek, which is leading to a lot of biodiversity loss. Hence to create more awareness on the importance of Thane Creek and to ensure that the citizens get connected to this place, Muse Foundation is organising this clean up drive," added Bangera.

The interested citizens from Thane can join this drive, which is scheduled on December 20, from 7:am to 9:am, at the banks of creek, in presence of over 20 volunteers. The participants from any age group can join the drive, which has meet-up point at Kolshet creek area, in Thane.

According to the volunteers, the locals nearby koliwadas located at Gaavthan area close to the creek will also be part of this drive, supporting the idea of green conservation.