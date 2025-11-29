Nationwide Campaign: Over 50,000 Citizens Write To Supreme Court Seeking Recall Of Dog Removal Order

Citizens across India queued at post offices to send identical letter petitions to the Supreme Court opposing the 07.11.2025 community animals order | FPJ

Mumbai, Nov 29: At 9 AM on Saturday, 29th November, a few people walked into the Post Office at Anantnag to speed post letters. Thousands of miles below, at Kanyakumari, a young girl was doing the same. By itself the fact is completely ordinary, but what made it unique was the fact both of them were posting the same letter.

But these were not ordinary letters, but a letter petition. Of the many ways prescribed to bring an issue of public importance to the Supreme Court, a letter petition is one of them. Given the deep anguish felt by them, ordinary citizens throughout the country are exercising their constitutional right of respectful and constitutional engagement with the Court, highlighting their reservations about the order dated 07.11.2025 passed in the community animals suo-moto case through a mechanism designed by the Court itself.

Thousands of people throughout the country who wrote a letter petition to the Supreme Court request a stay, recall and reconsideration of the order passed by the Court in the Community Animals Matter on 07.11.2025 to remove dogs from institutional areas. Thousands of persons joined across India.

Queues Form Across the Country as Citizens Join Campaign

In Lucknow, Dr. Vivek Biswas became the first person to post the letter at the window of the Lucknow GPO, who was there timely to post his letter. Slowly the queue snaked, and several counters were required to meet the hundreds of people who began to line up.

At one time queues had to be redirected to over five counters. Differently abled students, with letters in braille, also turned up just to support the cause, as did children, lawyers, doctors, homemakers and people from different walks of life.

Animal Activists, Citizens Mobilise in National Capital

At the national capital Delhi, prominent animal activists joined the queue in writing a letter petition to the Supreme Court. “Never have in the history of this country, have so many people come together on the same day to send a letter to the Chief Justice by way of a letter petition all over the country. Respectfully, the order is unscientific, impractical and against the law passed by the Parliament. It is but a death sentence to animals all over the country,” said Ambika Shukla. Manavi Rai, another animal activist and a prominent Instagrammer, had sent an appeal to everyone she knew. Clearly the numbers were visible.

Celebrities Join Citizen-Led Movement

Prominent celebrities like Robin Singh of Peepal Farms, Cyrus Bharocha, Divya Seth and Rupa Ganguly also came out in support of the movement.

Postal Counters Across India Overwhelmed by Participation

Throughout the day, heartfelt stories poured in from the country. The Imphal Post Office had to shut counters temporarily because of the number of people, while separate counters were provisioned in Vadodara. Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai all participated.

Remote geographies all over the country from Diu in the West to Kangra and Kupawara (Kashmir) in the North, almost all the capital cities of the north-eastern states, and several places in Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu saw people by the multitude.

By Saturday evening, more than 50,000 receipts had been uploaded on the animalwrites.in website, with more than seventy districts. The current trend suggests more than one lakh petitions, which is unprecedented.

The event was also unique in the fact that it was a bannerless event, which means no one NGO or individual claimed ownership of the same, but was a citizen-led mass movement campaign by different people in different parts of the country.

