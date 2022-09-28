National Tourism Awards: Maharashtra bags second position | FPJ

National Tourism Awards 2018-19 was hosted at Vigyan Bhawan by the Ministry of Tourism marking World Tourism Day. The annual award ceremony took place after a gap of two years due to Covid outbreak in India in early 2020.

Uttarakhand won the award in the 'Best State/ Union Territory: Comprehensive Development of Tourism (Rest of India)' category, while Maharashtra and Telangana finished second and third respectively.

The Maharashtra State Tourism Department celebrated World Tourism Day on Tuesday at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point with an aim to showcase various new initiatives with the slogan for World Tourism Day ‘Rethinking Tourism’.

Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Dr. Nitin Kareer, Director, Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Milind Borikar, social activist and singer Amruta Fadnavis, Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan were present on the occasion.

According to Lodha, with this year’s theme of ‘Rethinking Tourism’, the state tourism department is set to redefine tourism by embracing a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive tourism.

“With its rich heritage of forts, beaches, temples, historical monuments, Maharashtra has always been a center of attraction for interstate as well as international tourists. Therefore, I appeal that everyone should try to keep Maharashtra at the forefront in the field of tourism. The effort is well appreciated as one international tourist visit leads to employment of 9 people. The state government is supporting our initiatives,” he said.

The additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Nitin Kareer, said, “We will strive to upgrade the infrastructure at tourist spots to make them more tourist-friendly. Tourism will boost the state economy, we need to put more focus on it.”

During the event, Mumbai videos, Maharashtra podcast, 360 degree videos of UNESCO heritage sites and TV campaigns were launched.

Various dance forms from different parts of Maharashtra were performed at the cultural event held to mark World Tourism Day.