National Test House Opens Doors To Public For Product Testing; Certified Reports Can Help Consumers Take Legal Action

National Test House Director D.G. Basumatary urges public to use certified testing for faulty products | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move to empower consumers and ensure product accountability, the National Test House (NTH), a government-regulated body renowned for its high-standard product testing services, is now inviting the general public to approach it directly with their personal complaints against faulty products for certified testing.

Officials from the NTH said the initiative aims to help consumers get their products tested by a government-accredited laboratory, and in cases where the products fail to meet standards, use the certified reports to file complaints in consumer forums and seek legal redress.

“We’re not a revenue-generating department—we serve the nation,” said D.G. Basumatary, Director of NTH. “We receive and test a wide range of products—from water and clothing to electricals and chemicals like paints. Even major banks like SBI regularly send paper samples for testing before using them in cheque books.”

The NTH has played a critical role in testing materials for major national infrastructure projects. In the Atal Setu Project, the organisation’s chemical laboratory conducted environmental-specific testing on road markings and anti-carbonation paints. Similarly, for the Pamban Bridge in Rameshwaram, NTH’s civil lab conducted non-destructive testing to ensure the durability of construction materials.

In another instance, a quality testing team from NTH visited rural areas in Thane to collect water samples from a source flagged by local residents. After confirming the water was unfit for consumption, the contaminated source was shut down.

Despite its advanced facilities and high credibility, NTH testing is not yet mandatory for all consumer products. Basumatary pointed out that while private testing labs offer cheaper rates, they may lack the rigour and extreme condition simulations that NTH employs.

“We expose products to high and low temperature extremes to test their resilience, which consumes a lot of electricity. That’s why we have a dedicated power line from the electricity board,” he explained. “The charges may be higher, but the reliability is unmatched.”

However it is to make the consumer’s aware that the testing cost of the faulty product may be recovered by the company before the court of law.

Established in 1912, NTH is one of India’s oldest scientific institutions. Its reports hold high legal validity and are accepted as final evidence in courts of law, a crucial advantage for consumers pursuing legal action against manufacturers of substandard products.

At present, NTH does not test life-saving drugs or arms and ammunition, as these fall under the purview of specialised government agencies.

NTH also announced plans to begin quality checks of organic food products by the end of the year. Dedicated labs have already been established in Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Guwahati, and testing is expected to begin soon.

With facilities in place and legal recognition guaranteed, NTH is urging citizens to use its services to fight for their rights as informed and protected consumers.

“By approaching NTH, people are not only ensuring they get genuine test results—they are also making Consumers service providing companies accountable,” Basumatary added.