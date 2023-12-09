National Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai

The National Lok Adalat was held on 09.12.2023 at Debts Recovery Tribunal -Ill, Mumbai under the guidance of Shri. AshokMenon, Chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai. A total of 131 cases were settled amicably and a sum of Rs.48 crores was recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

It was chaired by the Hon ble Presiding Officer Shri. Arun Kumar Singal, alongwith members of the Panel Shri. Mangesh Tikhe, DGM, IDBI BANK and Advocate Shri Sachin Koli.

All the officers & staff of the Tribunal worked very hard for smooth conduct of Lok Adalat. Shri. Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar, DRT- Ill, Mumbai has expressed heartfelt thanks to all officers/ bank officers/ staff & litigants who contributed directly/ indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.