 National Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNational Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai

National Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai

A total of 131 cases were settled amicably and a sum of Rs.48 crores was recovered

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

The National Lok Adalat was held on 09.12.2023 at Debts Recovery Tribunal -Ill, Mumbai under the guidance of Shri. AshokMenon, Chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai. A total of 131 cases were settled amicably and a sum of Rs.48 crores was recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

It was chaired by the Hon ble Presiding Officer Shri. Arun Kumar Singal, alongwith members of the Panel Shri. Mangesh Tikhe, DGM, IDBI BANK and Advocate Shri Sachin Koli.

All the officers & staff of the Tribunal worked very hard for smooth conduct of Lok Adalat. Shri. Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar, DRT- Ill, Mumbai has expressed heartfelt thanks to all officers/ bank officers/ staff & litigants who contributed directly/ indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.

Read Also
Maharashtra: MHADA Reduces Interest On Delayed Payments Of Development Charges To 12%
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai

National Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai

FPJ Impact: CM Shinde To Meet Residents Protesting Against Corruption In Cooperative Housing...

FPJ Impact: CM Shinde To Meet Residents Protesting Against Corruption In Cooperative Housing...

NIA Raids In Maharashtra & Karnataka: 15 Operatives Arrested In ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case; Visuals...

NIA Raids In Maharashtra & Karnataka: 15 Operatives Arrested In ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case; Visuals...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Warns Gokhale Bridge Contractor; Urges Timely Completion Of City's 'Deep...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Warns Gokhale Bridge Contractor; Urges Timely Completion Of City's 'Deep...

Mumbai: Youth Stages Own Kidnapping To Extort Money from Father; Sends UPI QR Code Demanding...

Mumbai: Youth Stages Own Kidnapping To Extort Money from Father; Sends UPI QR Code Demanding...