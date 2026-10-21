Nashik: Self-Styled Godman Arun Patil Accused Of Cheating Panvel Couple Of ₹7.5 Lakh Through Occult Rituals

Police are searching for Arun Dhondu Patil after a Panvel woman accused him of exploiting her illness and the couple’s financial troubles | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, October 21, 2026: A 35-year-old woman from Panvel was allegedly made to perform an occult ritual while half-naked after a self-styled godman promised to cure her asthma and help her and her husband overcome their financial problems and accumulate substantial wealth.

According to the FIR registered at Gangapur police station in Nashik, the accused, Arun Dhondu Patil, allegedly cheated the couple of Rs 7.5 lakh by conducting a series of rituals under these pretexts.

Woman Allegedly Subjected To Occult Ritual

As per the FIR, the woman was blindfolded and taken to an isolated spot on the banks of the Godavari river near Someshwar waterfall in Nashik, where she was made to wear a transparent garment and subjected to an occult ritual.

Police have registered a case against Patil under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. The accused is absconding.

The FIR states that the woman had been suffering from asthma. In 2022, her husband learnt that Patil, who operated in the Gangapur Road area of Nashik, claimed to cure illnesses through occult practices.

The couple met him in February, when he allegedly promised to cure the woman's ailment through a Kaal Bhairav puja and assured them that they would overcome their financial difficulties and become wealthy. He demanded Rs 50,000 for the ritual and accepted Rs 25,000 as an advance.

Couple Allegedly Blindfolded And Taken To Nashik

According to the complaint, a few days later, two unidentified persons arrived at the couple's Panvel residence in the middle of the night. After blindfolding the couple, they took them to an isolated location in Nashik.

The woman was allegedly made to change into a white garment and was drenched with water. When the blindfold was removed after the ritual, she realised that the garment was transparent.

She then saw Patil chanting mantras in front of various ritual materials. After collecting the remaining Rs 25,000, he allegedly warned the couple not to disclose the incident to anyone and sent them home.

The FIR further states that when the woman's health deteriorated some time later, the couple contacted Patil again. He allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh for another ritual and had the couple blindfolded and taken to the Godavari riverbank.

Two human skulls and a live goat were allegedly present during the ritual. Patil reportedly told the couple that the goat would have to be sacrificed and collected Rs 2 lakh before sending them home.

Godman Allegedly Demanded Another Rs 5 Lakh

Subsequently, Patil allegedly demanded another Rs 5 lakh, claiming that a ritual would help the couple resolve their financial difficulties and bring them substantial wealth.

The couple took a year to arrange the amount. As instructed by Patil, the woman also brought a piece of cloth stained with her menstrual blood for the ritual.

After performing the ritual, Patil allegedly retained the Rs 5 lakh and assured the couple that they would soon receive financial gains. However, the promised wealth did not materialise, and the woman's asthma reportedly worsened. When the couple questioned him, he allegedly began avoiding them and giving various excuses.

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The woman approached Gangapur police station in Nashik on October 19 and lodged a complaint after realising that the couple had been cheated. Based on her complaint, police registered the case and initiated a search for the accused.

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