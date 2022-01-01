Nashik: 4-month-old leopard cub rescued from well - See Pics

A 4-month-old leopard cub was rescued after it fell into a well in search of prey in Nashik's Chandvad taluka on Thursday.

The cub was rescued by the forest officials with the help of villagers.

Maharashtra | A 4-month-old leopard slipped into the well in search of prey. The villagers informed forest officials, a team reached the spot and rescued the leopard. Primary treatment is being given to the leopard: VS Nevase, Forest Range Officer, Nashik pic.twitter.com/wozJTzApuh — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

"A 4-month-old leopard slipped into the well in search of prey. The villagers informed forest officials, a team reached the spot and rescued the leopard. Primary treatment is being given to the leopard," said VS Nevase, Forest Range Officer, Nashik.

The official said, "Initially, we lowered a cot into the well and the cub sat on it. Later, the forest officials brought a cage and placed the cub inside it. With this, the rescue operation was completed."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:30 PM IST