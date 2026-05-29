Naresh Goyal Tells Bombay HC He Will Not Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment Despite Court Nod Amid Active LOCs | PTI

Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused in a money laundering case, has informed the Bombay High Court that he will not immediately travel abroad for medical consultation despite having obtained permission from a special court, as several look out circulars (LOCs) against him are still operative.

Goyal filed an affidavit on Thursday in response to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea challenging the May 12 order of the special PMLA court permitting him to travel to London.

In his affidavit, the 77-yearold businessman stated that although the special court had granted him permission to travel abroad, the journey remained “contingent upon obtaining appropriate orders” regarding other pending LOCs issued against him.

Goyal's counsel, senior advocate Aabad Ponda, further clarified before the HC that he presently has no intention of leaving the country until appropriate legal relief is obtained concerning the LOCs.

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The ED, through advocate Ashish Mehta, has opposed the permission granted to Goyal, arguing that allowing him to leave India could pose a flight risk considering the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). If allowed to travel to London, there is a possibility that he may abscond, ED claimed.

Goyal, however, has maintained that the request was purely for medical purposes. His lawyers informed the court that he has been suffering from multiple ailments and requires specialised consultations and treatment in London.

The court had not kept the matter for hearing on June 10.

The ED has alleged that Goyal is the prime orchestrator, ultimate controlling party and primary beneficiary of a colossal financial fraud involving the systematic siphoning, diversion and laundering of public funds obtained as loans by Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL) from Canara Bank.