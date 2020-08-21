Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Activists want CBI to nab mastermind

Mumbai: Even after seven years of killing of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, the CBI has yet to nab the mastermind though it has arrested few persons in this regard. The family members and supporters today staged dharna across Maharashtra for speedy investigation. Dr Dabhokar, who was an anti-superstition crusader, was murdered in Pune on August 20, 2013 in broad daylight.

Dr Dabholkar's son Dr Hamid Dabholkar said that for the last six years the CBI has been investigating his father’s murder case yet the mastermind remains free. He further noted that even though the CBI had nabbed several people, it has yet to arrest the main mastermind as a result the threat to the lives of rationalists, activists and journalists remains till date.

Dr Hamid said "So the investigation in the case has revealed one fact that these are not simply killings but it is an act of terrorism. Therefore, the suspects in this case have been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act." "However, even after seven years the crime was committed justice has not been delivered," he noted. His sister Mukta said the CBI probe has practically stopped after the arrest of eight persons. She demanded that CBI should find out the mastermind at the earliest.

Today's dharna and statement by Dr Hamid and Mukta come a day after the Supreme Court handed over the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI.