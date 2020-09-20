Narcotics Control Bureau seizes cocaine in Delhi, traces link to Virar

Mumbai: The examination of a parcel that arrived in Delhi from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, with 670 gms of cocaine concealed in it, has led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to a Vasai-based man who has links to high-profile drug traffickers in Mumbai, a senior NCB officer said on Saturday. According to the NCB, these drug traffickers have a dual profile of being property dealers or construction contractors as well as drug traffickers.

The drug distribution network in Mumbai also has the involvement of DJs and other party organizers, who are connected to the party circles of the city, the officer added.

“The contraband was concealed in a parcel containing tailoring material (thread roll). On September 1, on the basis of a specific input, NCB, Delhi, seized a parcel at Import Custom Examination Area, which had originated from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The said parcel was declared as tailoring material samples and on examination, 670 gm of cocaine was found concealed in the same,” said NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra.

Director General of NCB, Rakesh Asthana, issued a 'controlled delivery' order for the parcel to unearth the drug syndicate. The controlled delivery mechanism allowed NCB to keep the parcel delivery alive, even after seizing the contraband and replacing it with a dummy parcel.

The controlled delivery operation was executed, the KYC of the consignee was verified and an NCB team reached Mumbai. The operation was successfully executed and the consignee, S Ghangale, was apprehended from Vasai.

“The examination of the consignee unravelled the network and the modus operandi. The consignee S Ghangale, a resident of Vasai, has links with few high-profile drug traffickers of Mumbai, who are having a dual profile of both being the property dealers or construction contractors and drug traffickers. The network also has the involvement of DJs and other party organizers, who are connected to the party circles of Mumbai,” said Malhotra.

Ghangale has been taken on transit remand and will be produced in a Delhi Court.