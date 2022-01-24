Nana Patole speaks like a drunken village gangster, says Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakantdada Patil

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakantdada Patil on Monday criticised the state Congress president Nana Patole on his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Patole speaks like a drunken village gangster.

According to Chandrakantdada Patil, Congress' Patole had threatened to beat and insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When this kind of angst came out in public, he pretended that he was not talking about the Prime Minister but about a gangster who was doing rounds in the news. Nana Patole spoke, in the same way, today as the alleged gangster", said Patil.

Patil mentioned how Rahul Gandhi had to answer the court when he made a joke of the Prime Minister's last name. "Nana Patole is also following in his leader's footsteps. Patole should be ready for action and then he should not run away", stated Chandrakantdada Patil.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 03:51 PM IST