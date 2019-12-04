Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar to meet Sonia Gandhi today to discuss Maharashtra cabinet expansion

A week after the swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park, suspense over Maharashtra cabinet expansion continues. Amid suspense over cabinet expansion, senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra will meet party chief Sonia Gandhi today.
Maharashtra assembly speaker Nana Patole, Former CM Ashok Chavan, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar will meet party chief Sonia Gandhi today to discuss portfolio allocation, cabinet expansion.
The winter session of the Mahasrahtar Assembly will start from December 16, according to reports the cabinet expansion and reshuffle of portfolios is likely to happen after December 21.
On November 28, Thackeray was sworn in as Maharashtra's chief minister. The six other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi who were sworn in as ministers were Desai and Shinde from Shiv Sena, Patil and Bhujbal from NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut from Congress.
(With inputs from Sanjay jog)
