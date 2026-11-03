Nalasopara Violence: 40-50-Member Mob Goes On Late-Night Rampage, Vandalises Multiple Houses In Shriram Nagar After Dog Beating Dispute | Video |

Nalasopara: ​Tension erupted in the Shriram Nagar area of Nalasopara East after a violent attack was carried out on local residences late last night. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

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​According to available details, an argument broke out between two groups on the 1st of the month after a dog was allegedly beaten in the locality. Following the altercation, a formal complaint (FIR) was registered at the Pelhar Police Station.

​However, around 9:30 PM the following night (on the 2nd), a mob of nearly 40 to 50 unidentified individuals forcibly entered the complainant's residential area and went on a rampage. The attackers damaged several houses, shattering window panes, breaking doors, smashing electricity meter boxes, and destroying water drums.

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​The widespread vandalism triggered panic among local residents. Alarmed by the situation, citizens immediately notified the police. Considering the severity and scale of the violence, police teams rushed to the spot and heavy security forces were deployed to maintain law and order.

​Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashikant Borate arrived at the scene to inspect the damage and assess the situation. The police are currently working to identify the attackers and ascertain where they came from. Officials are also reviewing local CCTV footage to track down the miscreants.

​Further investigation into the incident is underway by the Pelhar Police.