Nalasopara Navratri Clash: Minor Accident Sparks Violent Fight Between Two Groups, 8 Injured In Stone-Pelting And Lathi Charge | Video | X / @vasaivirarinfra

Nalasopara: A minor traffic accident on the very first day of Navratri escalated into a violent clash between two groups in Nalasopara, leaving 7 to 8 people injured. A live video of the brawl was captured on a mobile phone, causing a major stir in the area.

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​The incident took place around 11:00 PM in the Santosh Bhuvan, UP Naka area of Nalasopara East. According to reports, a tempo and a two-wheeler had a minor collision. Following the accident, some office-bearers of a Navratri Utsav committee allegedly manhandled and beat up the two-wheeler rider. Enraged by this assault, the rider's relatives and friends gathered in large numbers, launched a counter-attack using sticks (lathis), and resorted to stone-pelting against the other group.



​Seven to eight individuals from both sides sustained injuries in the violence. They were rushed to the municipal hospital in Nagindas Pada, Nalasopara East, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

​Taking serious note of the incident, the Tulinj police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events. This violent clash on the opening day of Navratri has once again raised serious concerns regarding law and order in the locality.