Nalasopara: Molester held with help of CCTV footage of him eating gutka; watch video

A CCTV footage in which an alleged molester was recorded while eating gutka led to his arrest. In order to trace the accused, the police first zeroed down on the pan shop from where he bought gutka and later traced the mobile shop where the accused Mohammad Shahrukh Khan, 24 works, said police. Gutka (scented tobacco) is banned in the state however it's widely available at hyped prices.

Last week a woman commuter was molested at Nalasopara Railway station, while the woman took an escalator to the foot over bridge, the accused followed her and touched her inappropriately. When the woman resisted the accused punched her in her face and escaped.

The Vasai GRP registered an offence of molestation and sexual harassment against an unknown accused and began their investigation. Initially, there were no clues regarding the identity of the accused neither from where he came from. While scrutinising the CCTV footage of the platform, the police got hold of footage in which the accused was captured while eating gutka.

We then started questioning multiple pan shop vendors in the vicinity, one of them claimed that the suspect used to buy gutka from him, however, he too had no idea about the identity of the accused, said police. All he knew was that the accused worked at a mobile shop.

The police then began questioning mobile shop owners, after several failed attempts, one of the owners identified the accused who works at his shop as a salesman. Khan a resident of Nalasopara was soon taken into custody, said police.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:36 PM IST