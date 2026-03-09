Nalasopara Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out Plastic Company; 3 Nearby Shops Gutted - VIDEO

Palghar: A massive fire broke out at a plastic company in the Champion Compound near ​​Nalasopara East on Monday, March 9. Visuals shared on social media showed thick black smoke spreading in the area.

A video of fire was also shared by NavaRashtra, who reported that due to the plastic material, the fire spread quickly within a short time, and a large plume of smoke spread in the area.

The fire reportedly took place at 12.45 pm. After the information about the fire was received, two fire engines of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and the Fire Department immediately reached the spot, and efforts were made to douse the fire. Though no casualties were reported due to the fire, the report stated that three shops reportedly nearby were burnt to ashes due to the massive fire. Currently, the exact cause of the fire is not known.