 Nalasopara Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out Plastic Company; 3 Nearby Shops Gutted - VIDEO
A massive fire broke out at a plastic company in the Champion Compound at Nalasopara East, around 12:45 pm, sending thick black smoke across the area. Two fire engines from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and the Fire Department rushed to control the blaze. Three nearby shops were gutted, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: A massive fire broke out at a plastic company in the Champion Compound near ​​Nalasopara East on Monday, March 9. Visuals shared on social media showed thick black smoke spreading in the area.

A video of fire was also shared by NavaRashtra, who reported that due to the plastic material, the fire spread quickly within a short time, and a large plume of smoke spread in the area.

The fire reportedly took place at 12.45 pm. After the information about the fire was received, two fire engines of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and the Fire Department immediately reached the spot, and efforts were made to douse the fire. Though no casualties were reported due to the fire, the report stated that three shops reportedly nearby were burnt to ashes due to the massive fire. Currently, the exact cause of the fire is not known.

