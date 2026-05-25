Nalasopara Bribery Case: Female Revenue Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹45,000 Bribe In Pelhar

ACB officials arrest a revenue officer after allegedly accepting a bribe linked to construction and land assessment reports in Nalasopara | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nalasopara, May 25: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a female revenue officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000. The officer was caught red-handed, sending shockwaves through the local revenue department.

According to officials, the arrested individual has been identified as Ujjwala Pravin Patil, the Village Revenue Officer (Gram Mahasul Adhikari) for the Pelhar Gram Panchayat in Nalasopara. The arrest was made on Monday following a meticulously planned trap.

The ACB revealed that the action was taken based on a complaint filed by a local resident. Officer Ujjwala Patil had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 45,000 to refrain from filing an official assessment report (panchnama) against a room construction carried out by the complainant.

Furthermore, investigations uncovered that she had allegedly demanded an additional Rs 1,50,000 related to a land-filling assessment report for Survey No. 13/03 in Mauje Bilalpada. In total, the accused officer had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1,95,000.

ACB lays trap and arrests officer

Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau. After verifying the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and caught Patil red-handed while she was accepting Rs 45,000 — the first instalment of the alleged bribe.

The process of registering a formal case against Ujjwala Pravin Patil is currently underway at the Pelhar Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended Act 2018).

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The swift action by the ACB has become the talk of the town across Gram Panchayats and Talathi offices in the Vasai-Virar region, leaving officials in the revenue department on alert.

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