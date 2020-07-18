Nalasopara arms haul case: 2 seek interim bail

Mumbai: The two co-accused in the Nalasopara arms haul case, Ashwin Pawar and Liladhar Lodhi, recently sought temporary bail before a NIA special court.

Pawar was the fifth to be arrested in the case in which 12 people are chargesheeted. He was arrested from Ghatkopar while Lodhi was arrested after a raid at his home in a village in Jalgaon.

They had been charged under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Explosives Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Vaibhav Raut was the first to be arrested in the case in August 2018 after a raid at his home in Nalasopara. He heads the Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti, a cow-protection outfit. Four of his associates were also arrested for illegally storing explosives. During investigation more suspects were arrested and NIA had taken over the case from the ATS.

The investigating agency claimed they were motivated by the creation of a Hindu Rashtra by a book published by Sanathan Sanstha and had planned to attack a music festival held in Pune, but had later dropped the plan as one of them was apprehensive he had got captured in a CCTV camera around the venue. Some of them have been named in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.