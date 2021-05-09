Nagpur: Two doctors attacked

Two doctors working with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) here in Maharashtra were thrashed by two unidentified persons on a road on Saturday over a minor issue, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening when Dr Kwaja Sadullah and Dr Faraz Ahmed had gone to a fruit shop for shopping near a restaurant at Medical Square at 6.30 pm.

An offence has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Ajni police.