Nagpur: Two cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Two patients infected with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron have been detected in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday, according to the latest report from National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur.

According to the report, one patient is a 29-year-old male while the other is a 54-year-old female. They were found positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9 respectively.

They have a history of travel to Kerala and Mumbai respectively during last week. Both are vaccinated & recovered at home isolation, the report added.

With this the total tally of BA.4 & BA.5 variant cases found in state goes to 19.

Earlier, Maharashtra had reported its first cases of the COVID-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune.

India had reported the first case of BA.4 sub-variant from Hyderabad earlier and later the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium had confirmed the detection of cases with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 4,255 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 20,634. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,880.