Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries after they were run over by a speeding car in Nagpur.
As per media reports, the injured were later shifted to a local hospital. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.
In the undated video that has been circulating on social media, the speeding vehicle can be seen ramming into a man before hitting a woman on a narrow lane in Nagpur.
The two pdestrians were knocked off the road due to the impact
Viewer discretion advised
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)