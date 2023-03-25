 Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces | Screengrab

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries after they were run over by a speeding car in Nagpur.

As per media reports, the injured were later shifted to a local hospital. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the undated video that has been circulating on social media, the speeding vehicle can be seen ramming into a man before hitting a woman on a narrow lane in Nagpur.

The two pdestrians were knocked off the road due to the impact

Viewer discretion advised

