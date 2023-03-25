Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces | Screengrab

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries after they were run over by a speeding car in Nagpur.

As per media reports, the injured were later shifted to a local hospital. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the undated video that has been circulating on social media, the speeding vehicle can be seen ramming into a man before hitting a woman on a narrow lane in Nagpur.

The two pdestrians were knocked off the road due to the impact

Viewer discretion advised

#viralvdoz #WATCH: Two pedestrians suffer serious injuries after being run over by a speeding car in Nagpur. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital #nagpur #injured #car #accident pic.twitter.com/hWraefR6I7 — ViralVdoz (@viralvdoz) March 24, 2023