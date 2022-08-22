Nagpur: Rape accused flees police station, held riding stolen bike

Representative Image |

Nagpur: A man accused of rape allegedly escaped from a police station in Nagpur but was arrested a few hours later while he was riding a stolen motorcycle, an official said on Sunday.

Dinesh Narule (30) is accused of raping a teen girl last year and he was arrested and later granted bail, he said.

"He was brought to Veltur police station for action. However, he fled. We nabbed him eight hours later while he was trying to flee on a stolen motorcycle," he said.