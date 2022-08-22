e-Paper Get App

Nagpur: Rape accused flees police station, held riding stolen bike

Dinesh Narule (30) is accused of raping a teen girl last year and he was arrested and later granted bail

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Nagpur: A man accused of rape allegedly escaped from a police station in Nagpur but was arrested a few hours later while he was riding a stolen motorcycle, an official said on Sunday.

Dinesh Narule (30) is accused of raping a teen girl last year and he was arrested and later granted bail, he said.

"He was brought to Veltur police station for action. However, he fled. We nabbed him eight hours later while he was trying to flee on a stolen motorcycle," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNagpur: Rape accused flees police station, held riding stolen bike

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway to ply six special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction for Ganeshotsav

Central Railway to ply six special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction for Ganeshotsav

'These people are playing CBI-ED': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks Centre

'These people are playing CBI-ED': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks Centre

Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate rainfall; occasional intense spells likely, says IMD

Mumbai updates: City to see light to moderate rainfall; occasional intense spells likely, says IMD

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to create 134 artificial ponds for the Ganpati festival

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to create 134 artificial ponds for the Ganpati festival

Panvel: NCP leaders meet civic body chief; discuss a host of issues

Panvel: NCP leaders meet civic body chief; discuss a host of issues