Nagpur: President Kovind calls for mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of job-seekers

Emphasizing on innovation, entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday called for having a mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning. It is the place which polishes the inner and sometimes even hidden talents ineach one of us." He said both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people. He expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

President Kovind said we are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged.

"The stories of various unicorns or startups which have been slated to be worth more than 1 billion have scripted new history. It has opened new avenues as new sectors are coming under the loop of business enterprises. From food delivery to picking up odd things, all are provided by start-ups and app-based services. Hitherto unexplored territories like education, health, etc have also become part of these new enterprises. Such forays can be a game-changer for our country. It can be a combination of job provider and revenue earner for our people," he said.

The President was happy to note that IIM, Nagpur through its Centre for Entrepreneurship has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED). He said that what is a matter of immense pride is that InFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from Women Start-up Program and six of them have even launched their enterprises. Such programs provide an effective platform for women's empowerment.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that knowledge is a medium for empowerment and public welfare. As the country celebrates the Amrit Mahotsav, students at IIM Nagpur should strive to break the mould and adorn a culture of taking responsibilities and giving back to society with much more vigour.

He exhorted IIM Nagpur to facilitate regional development and guided by the NEP 2020, the institution should evolve new pathways to promote entrepreneurship and establish India as a nation of job creators.

He further said that the world looks towards India with great hope. He expressed his confidence that IIM Nagpur will steer India towards becoming a knowledge economy that will provide leadership to India, emerging economies, and also the world.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:20 PM IST