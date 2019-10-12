Nagpur: Person uses vehicle number plate to demand ban on EVM

Nagpur: After the massive landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties accused the ruling party of tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

At the time when the entire state is gripped with the Assembly election fever, all the opposition parties have yet again raised the issue of the BJP rigging the EVMs to win in their campaigns

Taking note of the complaints filed by the opposition parties, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had requested to come forward and prove their allegations. But till date, no party has come forward with any evidence to support their claims.

The BJP on the other hand has asserted, there is no substance to the allegations made by the opposition parties and still some people don’t believe in the EVMs.

In Nagpur, a person has put up a message of 'ban on EVM' on the number plate at the rear side of his two-wheeler. His message written in Hindi says, “No more voting through EVM, remove the EVMs and save the democracy.” This person wears a sticker that goes around his waist opposing the EVM. Wherever he goes, he catches the attention of the onlookers which he says, helps in circulating his message.

This message has gone viral on Whatsapp in Nagpur and was in fact circulated by a member of media-police group on Whatsapp and a member requested the cops to spare this man from slapping fine because the registration number of his vehicle is not clearly visible.

Awadhoot Pathak