Nagpur: One held for trying to set man ablaze during fight over liquor

The incident took place in the Jalalkheda area, around 60 km from the district headquarters

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Representative Image |

Nagpur: A herdsman suffered burn injuries after being set on fire allegedly by a man from whose bottle the former had some liquor without permission, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Jalalkheda area, around 60 km from the district headquarters, he added.

“Rajesh Thakre drank some liquor from the bottle of accused Jeevan Pawar, who hit the former and then tried to set him ablaze by pouring petrol on him. Thakre is recovering in hospital while Pawar has been held for attempt to murder,” he said.

