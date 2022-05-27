Nagpur: NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt after 4 children become HIV positive, 1 dies | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognizance of a media report that after blood transfusion, 4 children became HIV positive and one of them died in Nagpur.

The NHRC, meanwhile, has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

"The report is expected to include action taken or proposed to be taken, against the erring public servants/officials if found guilty. He (Chief Secretary) has also been asked to report if any interim compensation or any further payment of compensation given to the Next of Kin of the deceased child and the treatment initiated by the State for the other victim children," the Commission said in a release.

Besides, a notice has also been issued to the Secretary, Food and Drug Department, Government of Maharashtra, to submit its report regarding preliminary investigation and the criminal proceedings initiated in the matter, within six weeks.

Meanwhile, the state health department has already set up a high-level inquiry.

"Four children have been infected with HIV, out of which one child has died. We will collect all the information and take action against the culprits after conducting a high-level investigation," said Assistant Deputy Director of Health Department Dr RK Dhakate.

He said the Food and Drugs Department (FDA) has also started a preliminary investigation into the case.

"(FDA) has also started a preliminary investigation in this case. Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) test of blood given to Thalassemia patients would be done soon.

The doctor treating these patients said tainted blood was supplied to patients.

"They were tested during treatment and found HIV infected. Allegedly, they were infected with HIV and Hepatitis B after the contaminated blood was given to them by the blood bank. It is necessary to have a NAT test of blood given to the children suffering from Thalassemia, but due to the non-availability of this facility in the blood bank, the children became victims of HIV infection," said Dr Vicky Rughwani.

(With ANI inputs)