Nagpur: 5 Killed, 5 Injured In Blast At Explosives Manufacturing Factory; Owner & Manager Absconding

X | @anjaya1905 | ANI

Nagpur: Five people were killed and five others were injured at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"At least 5 people have died and 5 people are injured in an explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna. The team is about to reach the spot," Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh is also present at the incident site.

NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh said that the manager and owner of the unit are absconding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This incident of the explosion took place in an explosive unit near the village Dhamna. The incident took place in the afternoon. The manager and owner of the unit are absconding. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. A team from the explosive department is here and further investigation is underway," he said.

Further details are awaited.