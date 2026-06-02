Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing Arrives In Mumbai For 2-Days Visit; Set To Meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis - VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday welcomed Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing upon his arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as part of his ongoing official visit to India.

According to visuals shared by IANS, the Governor received the visiting dignitary with a bouquet and exchanged greetings with him at the airport. Maharashtra Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal was also present during the reception.

Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar U Min Aung Hlaing upon his arrival in Mumbai at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal was also present: Governor of… pic.twitter.com/p9d9sNI8oR — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

President U Min Aung Hlaing is on his first official visit to India from May 30 to June 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Myanmar leader is scheduled to hold meetings with Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and members of the business community during his Mumbai visit on June 2 and 3.

The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers from key departments, including Foreign Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, Industry and MSME Development, along with the Governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar. A business delegation representing sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, banking, construction, information technology, communications, trading and logistics is also part of the visit.

Before arriving in Mumbai, President U Min Aung Hlaing held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 1. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed cooperation in trade, connectivity, defence, security and cultural exchanges. The President also met President Droupadi Murmu, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval separately called on him.

During the visit, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties, enhancing connectivity through projects such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, and expanding bilateral trade through the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism.

The Mumbai leg of the visit is expected to focus on business engagement and economic cooperation, further strengthening trade and investment relations between India and Myanmar.

President U Min Aung Hlaing's visit is seen as a step towards deepening the longstanding partnership and friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

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