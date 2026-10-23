'My Men Save Cows From 2-3 States Which Legally Allow Butchering': Anant Ambani Reveals Taking Care Of 9 Lakh Gau Maatas, Wins Hearts | VIDEO VIRAL

'My Men Save Cows From 2-3 States Which Legally Allow Butchering': Anant Ambani's Reveals Taking Care Of 9 Lakh Gau Maatas, Wins Hearts | VIDEO VIRAL |

Mumbai: A video of Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani speaking about his efforts towards cow protection and his personal routine of caring for cows has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from several users.

In the video, Ambani says he is involved in the protection of around nine lakh cows, including seven lakh that do not produce milk due to different reasons among which are accident victims, and some that have been rescued. He also speaks about a network of 100 ambulances deployed across eight states to rescue gau maatas.

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'My men save them from 2-3 states where cows are legally butchered'

According to Ambani, around 50,000 cows have been rescued so far. He says his people are working on the initiative and are active in two to three states where cow slaughter is legal, as part of efforts to protect the animals from slaughterhouses.

Ambani Draws Inspiration From PM Modi For Cow Protection Work

Sharing details of his personal routine, Ambani says he has six cows at home and massages them every day before leaving for work. He also credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work on cow protection as a source of inspiration.

Read Also Anant Ambani Launches National Initiative to Transform Community Animal Welfare in India

Netizens Laud Ambani's Gau Seva Efforts

The video has prompted reactions from social media users, many of whom have praised Ambani's stated commitment to animal welfare and traditional practices. One user commented, “May Lord Anant Bhai be granted a very long life, and make him even more successful and capable so that he can do such work and progress further. Mahadev.”

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Another user shared the video with a message urging people not to judge Ambani by his physical appearance, adding that his passion, vision and dedication had won hearts. A separate post on X described him as “a gem”.

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Ambani's Efforts For Children Fighting Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1

This is not the first time Ambani's initiatives have attracted attention online. He recently drew appreciation after pledging financial support for children battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder.

On September 21, 2026, Ambani reportedly stopped his car near Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja after noticing a fundraising banner for 23-month-old Vedansh Singh, who was in need of gene therapy. The child's family, along with influencer Mayuresh Gujar, had raised around Rs 2.22 crore towards the estimated Rs 9-crore treatment cost.

Ambani pledged to cover the remaining expenses and invited the family to bring Vedansh to the hospital for treatment, according to reports. The gesture added to the attention surrounding his charitable initiatives and support for people facing medical emergencies.

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