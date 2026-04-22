‘My Father Travelled In These Buses In His Early Days’: Actor Riteish Deshmukh Joins MSRTC Road Safety Drive

‘My Father Travelled In These Buses In His Early Days’: Riteish Deshmukh Joins MSRTC Road Safety Drive |

Mumbai, April 22: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, marking a move that blends personal nostalgia with public responsibility. Sharing his thoughts, the actor said the role holds deep meaning, recalling how his father and he travelled in state buses during their early years.

Deshmukh emphasised that his focus will be on promoting road safety, particularly urging citizens to avoid drink and drive. He described the campaign as a responsibility towards ensuring safer journeys for all.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On being appointed MSRTC's brand ambassador, Actor Riteish Deshmukh says, "... It means a lot to have been chosen as the MSRTC, ST brand ambassador. My father travelled in these buses in his early days. I too travelled in state buses during my… pic.twitter.com/i16klmiuDb — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026

Government backs awareness push

The appointment, which also includes actor Genelia Deshmukh, will span five years. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, underlining the importance of the initiative.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that the move aims to strengthen the reach and impact of ongoing awareness campaigns, particularly the department’s road safety drive.

🗓️ २२ एप्रिल २०२६ 📍 मंत्रालय



एसटी महामंडळाच्या जनजागृती उपक्रमासाठी रितेश-जेनेलिया देशमुख ब्रँड ॲम्बेसेडर



महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळ (एसटी) आणि परिवहन खात्यामार्फत राबविण्यात येणाऱ्या 'रस्ता सुरक्षा अभियाना'च्या जनजागृती उपक्रमाला बळकटी देण्यासाठी प्रसिद्ध अभिनेते… pic.twitter.com/l6Y5CdKvRA — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 22, 2026

Strengthening impact of public campaigns

Officials believe that celebrity driven messaging can make safety communication more relatable, especially among younger commuters. With Maharashtra witnessing heavy vehicular movement and rapid urban expansion, road safety has emerged as a pressing concern.

Authorities hope that the campaign will not only spread awareness but also encourage behavioural change, fostering a culture of responsibility on roads. By leveraging familiar faces and personal stories, the government aims to bring sharper focus to compliance with traffic rules and reduce accidents across the state.