My Family My Responsibility campaign: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation reaches out 10.5 lakh citizens

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already conducted the heath survey more 3.35 lakh families which is more than the target of 3.16 lakh families. The civic body covered around 10.5 lakh citizens by conducting door to door campaign.

The civic body says that it was possible because they put effort in the campaign since the beginning and had formed 670 teams with 2 to 3 volunteers in each team.

"The NMMC had done the best job under its population category," said a senior civic official.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar thanked the citizens for sharing their heath issues with the team and said that in the second phase of the survey that will begin from October 14, citizens are expected to co-operate the volunteers.

The state government campaign My Family My Responsibility is being implemented in two phases, the first phase from September 15 to October 10 and the second phase from October 14 to 24.

The objective of the campaign is to trace and treat patients as well as educate every citizen about COVID-19.

The civic official said that they formed the teams in such a way that each team will visit 50 houses every day and collect information, said a senior civic official. Each team will have two to three employees or volunteers and they will be called as 'Corona Doot' or Corona messenger.

“The team visited every house to measure the body temperature and oxygen saturation of everyone in the house. They also collected information like whether anyone is suffering from fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or having difficulty in breathing,” said the official. He added that they also collected data whether anyone has co-morbidity such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, organ transplantation, asthma. “All this information has been stored in the app and a sticker has affixed to the house after the survey,” added the official.

During the home visit, the team also created awareness among people depending upon their health conditions. This included dissemination of regular masks, frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer, regular visits to fever clinics without concealing the illness, regular medication in case of comorbidity, information on plasma donation.

Like if a person has a fever with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and oxygen saturation of less than 95 percent, and a comorbid person with a fever, he has been referred to the nearest fever clinic.

During the second phase of the survey from October 14 to 23, the team will visit the houses again and for the second time will measure and record the body temperature and oxygen saturation of all and take appropriate action considering the health condition. Based on the information gathered from this survey, it will be possible to provide timely and appropriate treatment to those who have comorbid or other citizens in the municipal area who are infected with corona. It will also help reduce mortality.