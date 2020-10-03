My family My responsibility: BMC covers 17% of city’s population in first phase

Mumbai: In the first phase of state government's My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was able to reach out to nearly 17 per cent of Mumbai's total population.

As part of the campaign, Asha and Anganwadi workers would go door-to-door and collect health information like blood pressure and blood oximeter level of each member of each household.

In each ward, there would be a team of three members and each team had been given a target of covering 50 houses a day. The campaign was launched on mid-September and within 25 days of the first phase, a total of 7 lakh households were surveyed and total of 24 lakh people were tested by the BMC.

Civic officials said that this would help the civic body in preparing a road map of Maharashtra.

Ward officer (H west) and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vinayak Visphite have said that in the last one month, the number of cases reported from close contacts has increased in his ward.

"This campaign will enable us to understand the change in the pattern of the spread presently as the number of cases is on the rise, with transmission being happening," stated Visphute.

Ward officer, R Central (RC) ward, Bhagyashree Kapse stated that she formed nearly 150 teams in her area for the door-to-door surveys. RC ward covers Borivli area, which has the highest growth rate and the highest number of active cases in Mumbai.

"In my area, 95 per cent of the cases were from high rises. We had set up a target of covering between 800-1,000 households each day. As the cases were high in this ward, we didn't risk it," stated Kapse.

There are 35.41 lakh households in all the 24 wards of the BMC, which has a population of 1,42,17,000.