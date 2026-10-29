MVA Wins 3 Of 5 Maharashtra Council Seats As BJP Blames Shiv Sena For Mahayuti Setbacks | File Photo

Mumbai, Oct 29: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance triumphed in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, bagging three of the five seats where polling was held, while cracks surfaced in the ruling Mahayuti bloc on Thursday as the BJP blamed ally Shiv Sena for the coalition's poor showing, accusing it of non-cooperation and undermining the combine.

Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari was on Thursday declared the winner in the Nagpur graduates constituency, after a keenly watched vote-counting exercise that stretched for more than 40 hours.

Wanjari’s victory was special as Nagpur is home to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and also has the RSS headquarters. Gadkari was a member of the legislative council from the Nagpur graduates' constituency for 24 years, from 1990 to 2014.

MVA Wins Three Council Seats

Of the five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the council which went to the polls on October 23, MVA won three, while the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance bagged two.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On MLC election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) says, “Sometimes even the biggest leaders, political parties and organisations need to introspect. In light of the results of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, the BJP will also have to reflect on its performance. The entire Mahayuti alliance will need to introspect. You have lost Nagpur, you have lost Marathwada, and you have lost Pune. You have lost everywhere. So, what do you have left now? And the elections were held using ballot papers. Prime Minister Modi was very happy yesterday. He was absolutely overjoyed. He was happier that the Congress did not win any seats than he was about his own victory. That is not how politics works. One must exercise restraint and show respect for one’s political opponents as well.”(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban alleged that the Shiv Sena did not fulfil its alliance obligations in the Pune and Nagpur constituencies and its last-minute support to independent candidate Sachin Sanap in Pune (for teachers' seat) dented the Mahayuti's unity.

He accused Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar of campaigning against the NCP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, contributing to the alliance's setbacks.

The Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

BJP Questions Mahayuti Alliance Coordination

Maharashtra BJP vice-president Keshav Upadhye called for a review of the council poll results, questioning why the ruling alliance could win only two seats despite the possibility of a clean sweep if its partners had contested together.

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar said the BJP should decide if it wants to continue the alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led party.

Polling was held for Pune graduates', Nagpur graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) graduates', Pune teachers' and Amravati teachers' constituencies.

Constituency Results And Winning Candidates

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav won the Pune graduates' constituency, while Congress nominee Wanjari bagged the Nagpur graduates' seat. NCP (SP) candidate emerged victorious in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Marathwada) graduates' seat.

BJP nominee Kaustubh Gawade won the Pune teachers' constituency, while Shiv Sena contestant Kiran Sarnaik secured the Amravati teachers' seat.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar said her party would introspect following the results of the Legislative Council elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed the graduates, who voted in the elections, rejected the BJP and its allies and defeated them using ballot papers.

Raut said the alliance dharma was not followed both in the ruling as well as the Opposition camps.

Congress Hails Nagpur Victory As Significant

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal described MVA's victory in three of the five MLC seats as a sign of political change, saying the re-election of his party colleague Abhijeet Wanjari from Nagpur was particularly significant.

Wanjari defeated BJP's Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur graduates' constituency seat. The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and concluded in the wee hours of Thursday.

Congress leaders lost no time in taunting BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis, over their tweets indicating that the party had scored a duck in the polls.

Maharashtra Congress shared a screenshot of a deleted tweet by Fadnavis on social media, which said the grand old party got a “big fat zero” in the polls.

Congress Targets Fadnavis Over Deleted Tweet

“By deleting the tweet, Fadnavis has once again preserved Savarkar's legacy! Even before the full results were in hand, in a show of firing a big arrow, Fadnavis tweeted. But that very arrow turned back and pierced straight into his chest! In the end, he was forced to delete the tweet,” the state Congress said on X.

“Mr Fadnavis, scared already at this stage? This is just the trailer! In 2029, the people of Maharashtra will drop such a political bombshell on you that even this tweet of today will come back to haunt you! All the best, Mr Fadnavis! Get ready for the next jolt,” it added.

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NCP Calls For Organisational Review

NCP leader Praful Patel called for an immediate review of the party's priorities and organisational structure after its sole candidate lost the elections.

In the 78-member Legislative Council, the BJP is the largest party with 35 members, followed by the Shiv Sena with 12 and the NCP with 10. Among the opposition parties, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have five MLCs each, while the NCP (SP) has two. The House also has four independent MLCs.

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