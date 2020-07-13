MVA partners say government stable

Amidst political developments in Rajasthan, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners -Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress- on Sunday said the state government in Maharashtra is stable and on a firm wicket. In a separate statement, the three parties stated that Bharatiya Janata Party, which is yet to recover from the loss of power, will not succeed in its attempt to topple the government in the state.

NCP state president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil told Free Press Journal, ''MVA is currently engaged in the fight against COVID-19. The three partners are working hand in hand to effectively tackle the situation. BJP is releasing new deadlines with regards to fall of the government. Some of the opposition leaders are making statements that the government will fall due to internal fighting. I want to make it clear that there is no threat to the government.''

Interestingly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has hailed the performance of the state government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that it has successfully passed the terminal exam.

Shiv Sena youth leader and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray led a scathing attack against BJP and alleged that it was busy criticising the state government. ''However,the government is making every effort to help people during the present crisis,'' he noted.

Further, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dared BJP to topple the MVA government in the state. He noted that the saffron party will not succeed.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant claimed that BJP's lust for power is known. ''BJP can stoop to any level to grab power as done in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. We are aware that BJP is trying to topple the government in the state, but the majority and people's mandate is with MVA. They will not succeed,'' he viewed.

Sawant said the government's present priority is to step up the fight against the virus.