 'MVA Is Trying To Discredit MahaYuti’s Welfare Schemes,' Claims BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'MVA Is Trying To Discredit MahaYuti’s Welfare Schemes,' Claims BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve

'MVA Is Trying To Discredit MahaYuti’s Welfare Schemes,' Claims BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve

He said that, MVA leaders are criticising these schemes and are involved in discrediting them. He further alleged that MVA was taking credit for these schemes by displaying posters and banners in its constituencies.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Former union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Saturday reiterated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trying to discredit the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and appealed to the eligible women to submit the registration forms directly through the government machinery.

Statement Of BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve

“The MahaYuti government has taken many public welfare decisions during the monsoon session including Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, free electricity up to 7.5 horsepower for agricultural pumps, compensation for the loss of farmers among others,” Danve said.

He said that, however, MVA leaders are criticising these schemes and they are involved in discrediting them. He further alleged that MVA was taking credit for these schemes by displaying posters and banners in its constituencies.

Read Also
Raosaheb Danve, Pankaja Munde Among 8 Recommended By BJP For Maharashtra MLC Polls
article-image

“So be aware of MVA’s duplicitous role and apply for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana through the government system itself and not hand it over to MVA activists,” he urged the women.

Danve, who lost to Congress nominee Kailas Kale from Jalna constituency, expressed confidence that BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will fight together as MahaYuti (grand alliance) in the upcoming state Assembly election and win. He said that the state BJP’s core committee met on July 18 and 19 in Mumbai and held a review of all 288 assembly seats, adding that it was decided that MahaYuti together will contest the upcoming assembly poll.

Raosaheb Danve Takes A Swipe At MVA

He took a swipe at MVA saying that its three constituents Shiv Sena UBT, NCP SP and Congress are naming their respective leaders as the future Chief Minister.

Read Also
Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar Attributes Raosaheb Danve's Defeat in Jalna to Disgruntled Shiv Sena...
article-image

“It seems that everyone is in a hurry to become the Chief Minister and the public is already seeing the cracks in the alliance. The division in the MVA was not new as it was visible following the controversy over the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. How can the voters trust the MVA when all is not well there?” he asked.

He informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will address the party’s convention slated for Sunday to be attended by 5,300 leaders and workers.

“These delegates will reach out to the voters taking up MahaYuti’s welfare schemes seeking votes for its reelection,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'MVA Is Trying To Discredit MahaYuti’s Welfare Schemes,' Claims BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve

'MVA Is Trying To Discredit MahaYuti’s Welfare Schemes,' Claims BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve

Uddhav Thackeray: Will Scrap Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project Tender After Coming To Power

Uddhav Thackeray: Will Scrap Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project Tender After Coming To Power

Mumbai Building Collapse: Initial Probe Says Structural Weaknesses & Lack Of Maintenance Lead To...

Mumbai Building Collapse: Initial Probe Says Structural Weaknesses & Lack Of Maintenance Lead To...

Mumbai: 1 Woman Dead, 3 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses Near Grant Road Station; Visuals...

Mumbai: 1 Woman Dead, 3 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses Near Grant Road Station; Visuals...

‘Breaking Nation's Unity,’ Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On BJP’s ‘Nameplate’...

‘Breaking Nation's Unity,’ Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On BJP’s ‘Nameplate’...