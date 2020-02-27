MVA govt seeks to give push to medical education and in state-run colleges

"About 17 to 20 per cent deaths took place due to non prevention. The proposed institute will play a crucial role in control and prevention. The proposal is at the nascent stage and it will be put up in public domain to seek suggestions from stake holders," he added.

As far as the upgradation of medical services and health infrastructure in 23 government-run hospitals is concerned, Deshmukh said that the department will make all effort to get Rs 2,000 crore, which is required annually for treatment, medicine and equipment in these hospitals. The objective is to provide better medical service to the patient with proper infrastructure.

Further, the government will construct a medical college and hospital in every district with an average cost of Rs 500 crore depending on beds.

"Nearly 60 per cent funds will come from the Centre, while state will contribute 40 per cent of the amount in the construction of these hospitals," Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh said the medical college and hospital will not only open up opportunities for medical courses, but also jobs."The nurses, paramedics and technical personnel, who will pass out, will get jobs in those hospitals and in private hospitals too," he added.