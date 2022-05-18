MVA govt murdered OBC quota in Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has murdered the OBC quota in civic and local bodies in Maharashtra as it didn't submit the empirical data to the apex court. ‘’Had the MVA government done the triple test in time, OBC reservation would have been applicable in Maharashtra as well,’’ he opined.

“OBC political reservation in Maharashtra has been murdered by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. After Maharashtra, the Supreme Court had also ordered Madhya Pradesh to hold elections without OBC reservation. But the Madhya Pradesh government formed a dedicated commission on the second day of the verdict and through it, district-wise data was compiled by the local administration. Therefore, the apex court allowed Madhya Pradesh to hold elections with OBC reservation," Fadnavis claimed.

Fadnavis recalled that in December 2019, the Maharashtra government was asked to complete the triple test. For one year, the state government raised its finger at the central government. After that when the commission was made, they didn't give proper staff or paid them enough. They submitted a random report which was later rejected by the Supreme Court.

Fadnavis reiterated that if Maharashtra had done the 'Triple Test', then the reservation of OBC would have been applicable here too. ‘’The MVA government is anti-OBC and does not want OBC to get reservations. Until this data is presented and the OBC reservation is restored, we will keep pressurizing the government, continue our agitation and keep exposing the Maharashtra government," he said.

‘’The ministers kept on giving speeches and holding rallies in Maharashtra while the Chief Minister did not pay any attention to this issue. So today Madhya Pradesh got permission but Maharashtra's empirical data has not been prepared yet. Today's Supreme Court order is a thorn in their side. Therefore, I think those who are responsible in the government should resign,’’ said Fadnavis. He congratulated the Madhya Pradesh government and said when the BJP kept asking the state government to do a triple test, MVA partners ridiculed the party.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:56 PM IST