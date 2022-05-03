MVA gears up to tame BJP, MNS and foil their attempts to polarise voters on communal agenda

As the saying goes offence is the best defence, the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to nip attempts by BJP and MNS to polarize the state politics by instigating tension between Hindus and Muslims in the bud. The government has given a free hand to the police force to take stern action against BJP and MNS leaders for their provocative speeches and issuing threats and ultimatums so that peace prevails in the state especially when the state economy is on a revival after two years of pandemic.

Interestingly, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, who are being targeted and ridiculed by BJP and MNS on several issues, are unanimous on one thing that the government will appear strong and tough when it comes to maintaining law and order and communal and social harmony. The ruling partners have taken an aggressive stand against BJP and MNS for raking up the Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row in a bid to destabilize the three-party government. They are aware that BJP in particular has been at the forefront to make a fresh demand for President's Rule citing collapse of administrative and law and order machinery in the state.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who last week held a marathon meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, seems determined to foil such attempts. MVA’s strong signal has forced Raj Thackeray to step back and cancel Maha Aartis across Maharashtra slated on May 3 which coincided with the Ramzan Eid celebrations. MVA leaders have also said that the Supreme Court order on use of loudspeakers was not restricted to mosques but by temples and other religious places. This has helped them to expose ‘’anti Muslim’’ agenda of BJP and MNS.

With the arrest of Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the MVA government has sent a strong message that it will not allow opposition’s gimmicks which will disrupt the law and order. A senior Shiv Sena leader said, ‘’A message is loud and clear that MVA is not weak as painted but quite strong and prepared to take on BJP and MNS and thereby counter their attempts to discredit and defame the state.’’

Furthermore, even though BJP and MNS have not announced formal alliance but their mutual understanding to corner MVA has helped three ruling partners to come closer reiterating that the state government is committed to follow the principles laid down by Chhatrapati Shivaji and social reformers like Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedkar and will not tolerate the division of the society on communal and religious lines. This is important especially when NCP and Congress have no objection against Thackeray reiterating that Shiv Sena has never quit Hindutva but has left the BJP. ‘’However, the secularism thread ties up three ruling partners as per the common minimum programme and they are thick and thick together to fight against BJP and MNS,’’ said a senior NCP minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has summed up MVA’s strategy making it amply clear that dictatorship won’t be allowed in Maharashtra where the rule of law will prevail. On the other hand, state Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that the MVA government will not allow the state's development and investment to be impacted by creating instability and communal tensions.

MVA leaders indicated that the government will go whole hog to counter disruptive activities by BJP and MNS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:10 PM IST