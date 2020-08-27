MVA asks SC to transfer pleas against Maratha quota to Constitution bench

The Maha Vikas Aghadi Government on Wednesday in the Supreme Court made a strong argument in favour of transferring the petitions challenging the Maratha quota to the Constitution Bench comprising five judges. The apex court will hear the application in this regard again on August 28.

Maharashtra Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said the state government counsel Mukul Rohatgi made a strong argument in favour of referring the petitions challenging the Maratha reservation to the Constitution Bench. "The apex court has scheduled the next hearing on Friday when state government’s another counsel Paramjitsingh Patwalia will make the argument,’’ he added.

The Marathi Kranti Morcha Vinod Patil, who had moved an application pleading for transfer of all petitions challenging Maratha quota in Maharashtra to the Constitution Bench, said he was represented by leading lawyers PS Narsimha and Sandip Deshmukh. They referred to the reservations given in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and 10 % reservation for economically weaker sections saying that they cross 50% norm or the cardinal embargo of 50% as laid down in Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case.